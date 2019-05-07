Chester DRB agenda for May 13

The Chester Development Review Board will meet for two site visits on Monday, May 13 before its public meeting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

4:45 p.m. Site Visit — 1412 Andover Rd.

5:25 p.m. Site Visit — 3254 Green Mtn. Turnpike

1) Review draft minutes from the March 25th meeting

2) Citizens comments

3) Waiver application ( #533) by Addison Greenwood

4) Conditional Use application (#534) by Larry Semones and Nancy Eddy

5) Confirm next meeting date(s)

6) Deliberative session to review previous matters