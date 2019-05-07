To the editor: Stratton Mtn. School thanks partners in SMS Gives Back

Thank you to everyone who helped us make Stratton Mountain School’s annual day of giving, SMS Gives Back, a success! Our 167 volunteers put in a cumulative 585 hours of service at 20 organizations throughout the region.

Thank you to the following organizations who partnered with us:

Bromley Manor

Dorset Equine Rescue

Equinox Terrace

Flood Brook School

Community Food Cupboard

Green Mountain Club, Manchester

Green Up Jamaica

Green Up Stratton

Shires Resale Store, Habitat for Humanity

Hildene: The Lincoln Family Home

Manchester Library

Manchester Elementary Middle School

The Mountain School at Winhall

Neighbor to Neighbor

Pingree Park, Londonderry

Manchester Riverwalk

Second Chance Animal Center

Smokey House Center

Stratton Foundation

Southern Vermont Arts Center

We are incredibly grateful to be a part of this community and greatly appreciate your support.

Sincerely,

Christopher Kaltsas

Headmaster

Stratton Mountain School