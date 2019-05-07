To the editor: Stratton Mtn. School thanks partners in SMS Gives Back
Thank you to everyone who helped us make Stratton Mountain School’s annual day of giving, SMS Gives Back, a success! Our 167 volunteers put in a cumulative 585 hours of service at 20 organizations throughout the region.
Thank you to the following organizations who partnered with us:
- Bromley Manor
- Dorset Equine Rescue
- Equinox Terrace
- Flood Brook School
- Community Food Cupboard
- Green Mountain Club, Manchester
- Green Up Jamaica
- Green Up Stratton
- Shires Resale Store, Habitat for Humanity
- Hildene: The Lincoln Family Home
- Manchester Library
- Manchester Elementary Middle School
- The Mountain School at Winhall
- Neighbor to Neighbor
- Pingree Park, Londonderry
- Manchester Riverwalk
- Second Chance Animal Center
- Smokey House Center
- Stratton Foundation
- Southern Vermont Arts Center
We are incredibly grateful to be a part of this community and greatly appreciate your support.
Sincerely,
Christopher Kaltsas
Headmaster
Stratton Mountain School
