To the editor: Stratton Mtn. School thanks partners in SMS Gives Back

| May 07, 2019 | Comments 0

Thank you to everyone who helped us make Stratton Mountain School’s annual day of giving, SMS Gives Back, a success! Our 167 volunteers put in a cumulative 585 hours of service at 20 organizations throughout the region.

Thank you to the following organizations who partnered with us:

  • Bromley Manor
  • Dorset Equine Rescue
  • Equinox Terrace
  • Flood Brook School
  • Community Food Cupboard
  • Green Mountain Club, Manchester
  • Green Up Jamaica
  • Green Up Stratton
  • Shires Resale Store, Habitat for Humanity
  • Hildene: The Lincoln Family Home
  • Manchester Library
  • Manchester Elementary Middle School
  • The Mountain School at Winhall
  • Neighbor to Neighbor
  • Pingree Park, Londonderry
  • Manchester Riverwalk
  • Second Chance Animal Center
  • Smokey House Center
  • Stratton Foundation
  • Southern Vermont Arts Center

We are incredibly grateful to be a part of this community and greatly appreciate your support.

Sincerely,
Christopher Kaltsas
Headmaster
Stratton Mountain School

