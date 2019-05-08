Townscape volunteers dress up information booth, gazebo

By Shawn Cunningham

The people who brought you the daffodils by the cemetery wall, planters all over town, flower boxes on the bridges and the Hearse House Renovation are back and they’re getting their hands dirty.

A group of Chester Townscape members descended on the information booth on Main Street this past Saturday to plant perennials and shrubs around the building, which is now owned by the Town of Chester.

The organization raises funds throughout the year and this spring hired landscape architect Scott Wunderle to install a brick walkway and a new bench in front of the building. With some financial assistance from the town, the volunteers also installed a variety of plants around both the info booth and the gazebo on the Green across the street.

Among those pitching in on Saturday were Mary Bittner, Mariette Bock, Nancy Chute, Jane Davis, Evan Parks, David Pride and Barb Westine.

Adopt a pot

In addition to the work on the gazebo and info booth, Townscape members continue to put out flower pots and bridge boxes that will need watering all summer long. You can volunteer to “adopt a pot” and help with the watering of these and the new perennial beds by contacting Jane Davis at Jane Davis at 875-1855 or cell 301-775-7429 bluehillfarm.jane@gmail.com