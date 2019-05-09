Westminster man charged in road rage shooting

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

A Westminster man was arrested this afternoon and charged in a road rage shooting this morning. No one was injured in the incident.

At around 8:30 a.m. today, Thursday, Robert Wright of Townshend called 9-1-1 to say that the driver of a truck had fired several shots at him with a pistol following a traffic incident at Rt. 3o and Town Forest Road in Townshend. 9-1-1 dispatchers called a “be on the lookout” for a maroon Chevy truck with a “Vermont Strong” plate on the front and a Marine Corps sticker on the rear.

Troopers descended on the area and stopped at least two drivers of maroon trucks in the Dummerston/Brattleboro area to no avail.

According to a VSP press release this evening, troopers arrested Gary J. Nichols, 58, of Westminster without incident at around 5 p.m. this afternoon in Westminster. Nichols was processed and released on a citation to appear in Windham Superior Court Criminal Division on July 2, 2019 to answer the charges.