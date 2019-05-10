Chester Select Board agenda for May 15

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the May 1, 2019 Selectboard Meeting and May 10 Special Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Jeffrey Barn Update; Lillian Willis

5. Tomasso Property Update

6. Information Booth Sewer Connection Discussion

7. Approve ACT 250 Noise and Traffic Studies

8. New Business/ Next Agenda

9. Executive Session; Interview Harry Goodell for DRB Position

10. Appointment to the DRB

11. Adjourn