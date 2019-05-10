To the editor: BRAM thanks businesses, corporations for 2019 contributions

The Black River Academy Museum Board of Directors and Trustees would like to thank the following corporate and business members for their 2019 contributions.

With their assistance, we are working to continue the operation of this museum as a successful and viable contribution to Ludlow. This imposing three-story historical building is located at 14 High St.

The museum opens for the season on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Refreshments will be provided. All are welcome!