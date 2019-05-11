Police search for ‘potentially dangerous’ man

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Vermont State Police are alerting the public about a potentially dangerous man and asking for tips to help locate him according to a press release this afternoon.

Jeremy Potwin, 39, of Bethel is wanted on two arrest warrants — violation of conditions of release, and escape from Probation & Parole. Potwin was convicted in 2018 for leaving the scene of a fatal 2017 motor vehicle crash in South Royalton.

Potwin also is wanted for questioning in connection with a vehicle pursuit with the state police on Friday, May 3 and with an aggravated assault and kidnapping on Thursday, May 9, in Braintree. In the second incident, Potwin is suspected of assaulting a male associate and firing a gun. Police say no one was seriously injured.

Potwin is a white man, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, with green eyes and red hair. He may be driving a 2005 black Ford Ranger pick-up truck with Vermont license plate 351A792.

Potwin should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who encounters him or sees his truck should not approach him but immediately call 911 or the Vermont State Police in Royalton at 802-234-9933.