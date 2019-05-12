Wanted man killed in hostage standoff

© 2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The manhunt for Jeremy Potwin, the armed and dangerous suspect police asked the public for help in finding yesterday, ended in a hostage standoff in which Potwin was shot and killed by troopers in Tunbridge. No one else was injured in the encounter.

Yesterday, police learned that Potwin was at a home on Gage Road in Tunbridge with a woman he knew. The State Police Crisis Negotiation Unit began an attempt to encourage Potwin, who fired several shots out of the home, to surrender peacefully.

Before 8 p.m., Potwin emerged from the home carrying two handguns and holding the woman hostage. When he pointed a gun at state police, he was shot by two troopers using their patrol rifles, and Potwin was struck.

Potwin received First Aid on the scene, but was pronounced dead at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph. The hostage was evaluated at the hospital as a precaution and no members of the state police were injured.

There is an investigation into this incident is under way. The names of the troopers are being withheld and they are being placed on paid administrative leave for a minimum of five days.