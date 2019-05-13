Chester Chatter: Grange was political, social force

By Ruthie Douglas

The Douglas family belonged to the Grange for many years, being members of the Bartonsville Grange. Soon after I became a member of the family I too became a member.

The Grange was formed to help farmers and also provide a time of socializing. We lobbied in Montpelier for return bottles and cans as so many were tossed out of car windows and ended up in a cow’s belly. We were proud when it became a law and we knew we had a role in it.

The Grange formed as a political party for farmers. One of the first goals of the group was to create a Rural Free Delivery for mail. As Grange members, we did many activities. We held card parties, pot luck suppers and bingo. The Grange Hall was used for weddings, baby showers, funerals and other get-togethers.

The Grange also offered financial help to community members in need.

Over the years, many of Vermont’s Granges have faded away. However, the Gassetts and Bartonsville Granges continue to operate in our area.

News and notes from here and there

Hope you remembered your mother on Mother’s Day!

Our thoughts are with Colleen Truax on the loss of her husband Paul Truax.

Butch and Elaine Eddy are back in Vermont for the summer, back once again with all their friends. They spent the winter in Florida.

If you have some time, volunteer! Chester Townscape needs some help in watering the bridge flower boxes this summer. Everyone enjoys the bright spot the flowers make. Give Jane Davis a call at 875-1855.

The Chester Memorial Day Parade will be held May 30, starting at 9 a.m. on North Street.

Buster Davis, a graduate of Green Mountain Union High School, played guitar with a group from the Assembly of God Church to entertain residents of Springfield Rehab. Great job Buster.

