Community & arts events: May 18-May 21

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

To find out how to become a Calendar Partner, email or call Cynthia Prairie at cprairie@chestertelegraph.org or 802-875-2703. To be included in events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

May 18: Help the GMC ready the trails for hiking season

On Saturday, May 18, meet up with the Green Mountain Club Manchester at the Peru Vermont Park-and-Ride at 402 Main St., Peru. The group will then carpool to Mad Tom Notch, leave some vehicles there and drive to the end of FR 58.

Hike in on the Griffith Lake Trail to Griffith Lake. Work south on the Long Trail clearing water bars and removing blow downs from Griffith Lake to Mad Tom Notch, getting the trail ready for the hiking season.

Bring extra layers, raincoat (this is a rain or shine event), bug repellent, lunch and snacks and plenty of fluids. Bring a hoe and a pruning saw if you have one – if not they have extras. Depending on how many people there are they will finish between 3 and 5 p.m. Give back to the trail system with some sweat equity.

Contact Dave Ratti by calling 802-366-0698 or emailing dbrspruce@gmail.com to reserve a place.

May 19: ‘Occupations, Vocations and the Heart’s Bliss’ sermon

At 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, May 19, the First Universalist Parish of Chester, 211 North St. in the Stone Village, welcomes the Rev. Kevin Carson speaking on “Occupations, Vocations and the Heart’s Bliss.”

In response to the Rev. Carson’s invitation for sermon topics, one, which was suggested, was that he talk about his ongoing work in both Information Technology and ministry. He asks, “What (if anything) makes a vocation different from an occupation, and how can we find our heart’s bliss?”

Free childcare is available.

For more information, call 802-875-5414, email firstuniversalistparishchester@gmail.com or visit www.chestervtuu.org.

May 19: Basket Raffle at the Winhall Community Arts Center

The Winhall Community Arts Center at 3 River Road in Bondville has reopened after being closed for a year and a half. While closed, the center and the library have worked closely together to build community and friendships. They decided to continue this partnership through combined events.

On Sunday, May 19 the Winhall Community Arts Center and the Winhall Memorial Library host a Basket Party fundraiser at the center. The doors open at 11 a.m. and drawings begin at 1 p.m.

The event features refreshments, 50/50 Raffle, and specialty raffle items. The cost of admission, which includes a sheet of tickets, is $5. Additional tickets are $3. The proceeds will benefit both the center and the library.

The group is still seeking donations, including gift certificates, merchandise, baskets, or cash to use in the raffle. If you would like to donate, contact Laura at 802-342-7810, or email Laura@colemansauto.com, or Dawn at 802-297-9741, or email winhalllibrary@comcast.net or drop off at the Center, Library, or Coleman’s Auto Repair.

Call 802-297-1586 for more information.

May 20: Chester Seniors’ lunch to feature Chinese auction

The Chester Senior Citizens Club hosts their monthly luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 20 at the Chester Congregational Church at 469 Main St. in Chester.

A Chinese Auction is planned, an opportunity to “recycle” those treasures around your home and buy new ones. If you need a ride, call Georgia at 802-875-6242.

May 21: ‘An American Marriage’ May book discussion

Meet at Winhall Library at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 to discuss An American Marriage by Tayari Jones. The library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Winhall.

Drop by for a copy of the book. This is an informal group; all that is needed is a love of books. All ages are welcome and encouraged. For more information, call 802-297-9741 or visit www.winhallmemoriallibrary.org.

For a complete listing of events, please see The Chester Telegraph Calendar.