Simple, moist and easy chocolate muffins

There are times (yes, even me) that you simply crave chocolate. But I would rather eat chocolate not for pleasure’s sake, but as a utilitarian.

What I mean is if I am going to enjoy my chocolate fix, it is going to serve a purpose as well as satisfying my sweet tooth. A muffin is perfect because it satisfies my hunger at the same time. Boy, when I think about it, I really am a Yankee and a Puritan.

You will notice I want you to let the batter sit for at least 10 minutes before baking. This is because whole wheat flour needs hydration more than all-purpose. So if you see that your batter has thickened more after it sits than when you first prepared it, add a touch more milk in order to bring it back to the consistency you originally began with. Keep this handy tip in mind whenever you use whole wheat flour.

1 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup whole wheat flour

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup cocoa powder

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup milk

1/3 cup butter or margarine, melted

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup chocolate chips, plus 1/4 cup for sprinkling

Line a standard 6-cup muffin tin or a 12-cup mini muffin tin with paper liners; set aside.

In a large bowl, blend first 6 ingredients together very well. Add next 4 ingredients and stir until well incorporated, but NOT lump free!

Let batter sit on counter while heating oven to 350-degrees F, at least 10 minutes.

Fold in a cup of the chocolate chips and spoon into prepared muffin cups with equal amounts in each, filling one before continuing with the next. The batter should come up to the top of the muffin liners.

Sprinkle remaining chips over the tops of each.

Bake 18-20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean or a muffin bounces back when gently pressed in the middle. Remove from oven to cool before enjoying.