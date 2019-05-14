College News

More than 500 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets accepted diplomas during the Citadel’s commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 4 in McAlister Field House in Charlestown, S.C.

Local graduates include:

  • Christopher Armstrong of Chester in Civil Engineering;
  • Patrick Clancy of Springfield in Political Science.
