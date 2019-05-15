TRSU board to answer open meeting claim in special session

By Shawn Cunningham

The board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet on Thursday night to discuss and take action on The Chester Telegraph’s claim that the closed door session at its May 2 was a violation of Vermont’s Open Meeting Law.

The says that the the board will meet between 5:30 and 6 p.m. at its Fletcher Farm conference room in Ludlow and on Zoom, a video conferencing service. At 6 p.m., the Green Mountain Unified School District will hold its regular meeting at the Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St. in Chester. Three of the members of the TRSU board sit on the GMUSD board, including chairman Joe Fromberger.

May 16 is the final day of the 10 day period in which the board can acknowledge or deny that it violated the law. If the board acknowledges the violation it has 14 days in which to “cure” the violation and adopt measures to prevent future violations.

If the board denies that a violation took place, the Attorney General or “any person aggrieved by a violation” may bring a civil suit in the Superior Court of the county.