Saxtons River teen dies, Chester teen injured in Saturday car crash

A Saxtons River teen who was a passenger in a single vehicle crash on Saturday in Westminster has died of his injuries.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, Vincenzo Ruggiero, 15, died of head injuries sustained when the car he was riding in crashed on Morse Brook Road near James Road in Westminster at around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say that a 16-year-old was driving a 2010 Nissan Sentra east on Morse Brook Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. The car then rotated clockwise and struck a smaller tree and traveled up a slight grade of dirt along the edge of the roadway hitting a third larger tree with the passenger side rear door and quarter panel.

The final impact caused massive crush damage and an intrusion into the back seat where Vincenzo Ruggiero – who was wearing a seat belt and sitting in the middle seat – received a fatal head injury. According to police, the weather was clear and the road was dry, packed dirt.

The driver and another passenger, Dominic Bates, 15 of Chester, were injured but not seriously, according to the press release. All were taken to either Brattleboro Memorial and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. No other mention of the driver was made in the press release.

Police say that speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation and more details will be released at a later time. Members of the VSP Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and are assisting with the investigation.