To the editor: Community meeting on state plan for Lowell Lake to be held May 30

In response public concern over a proposed plan by Vermont Forests, Parks & Recreation to develop Lowell Lake State Park, the Londonderry Conservation Commission, in cooperation with Lowell Lake Concerned Citizens, will be holding a community meeting to discuss details of the plan.

The meeting will take place at at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday May 30 in the Londonderry Town Office building, 100 Old School St. in South Londonderry.

The Londonderry Conservation Commission has concerns that the state’s plan could significantly alter the unique character of Lowell Lake and potentially impact the wetlands and wildlife habitats in and around the lake, including loon nesting sites.

The state’s proposed plan could include the construction of overnight lodging facilities, showers and bathrooms, additional access roads and parking lots, lighting and the separation of day and overnight beach areas.

The plan would also introduce logging in the forests surrounding the lake as well as entrance fees for day and overnight use of the park.

Lowell Lake Concerned Citizens continues to meet with the state to discuss community concerns. While we are optimistic that Forests, Parks and Recreation will respond to those concerns with a revised plan that better protects the character and ecology of Lowell Lake, it is critical that everyone who enjoys and values Lowell Lake as an extraordinary natural resource, understands what is being proposed.

The Londonderry Conservation Commission believes that while discussions with FPR have been positive thus far, everyone must work to ensure that we can all continue to enjoy Lowell Lake’s unique standing as one of the most pristine water bodies in Vermont.

We encourage people from across southern Vermont to attend this meeting and learn what they can do to protect and maintain Lowell Lake as a place for both recreation and the enjoyment of nature.

For more information, contact Lowell Lake Concerned Citizens at lowelllakecc@gmail.com.

Sincerely,

Irwin Kuperberg

Chair

Londonderry Conservation Commission

and

Robert Nied

Member

Lowell Lake Concerned Citizens Steering Committee