Bringing fried rice to the summer picnic



theyankeechef.blogspot.com

Who doesn’t like fried rice? Be it pork, chicken or plain, this Asian comfort food is found in more restaurants than apple pie here in America. So taking that concept a step further and making it into a dish you can carry to a barbecue or picnic is only natural. Try this delicious, egg laden salad without oil usually found in stir fries, so it won’t gum up as you are waiting for the ribs and burgers to cook.

2 teaspoons butter or margarine

1 small onion, minced

2-4 ounces prosciutto, diced

2 cups cooked rice or your choice

6 hard boiled eggs, chopped

1/2 cup raisins

1 cup diced apple

1 teaspoon chili powder

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 cup stir fry sauce *

In a large skillet, melt butter over medium high heat. When hot, add onion. Stir well and cook for only about 2-3 minutes, just until the onions begin to soften.

Drain the butter and add proscuitto, blending well. Continue cooking 3 minutes and remove from heat; set aside.

In a large bowl, add remainder of ingredients, except sauce, blending well. Add the stir fry sauce and toss to coat rice evenly.

Cover and refrigerate until ready to eat.

* Buy either a prepared stir fry sauce or simply make it yourself by whisking together 1/2 cup pineapple juice, 1/2 cup hoisin sauce and 2 tablespoons soy sauce.