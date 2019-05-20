Chester Chatter: The journey winds down

By Ruthie Douglas ©2019 Telegraph Publishing LLC



I‘m about to the end of the long journey I have been on for the past year.

It began with my impending hip replacement after it had been dislocated. Thinking water therapy would help, I ended up scraping my leg on the stairs to a pool, so I put some bag balm on it. But it did not help.

Then I went to the ER at Springfield Hospital. My leg had become infected and I stayed there for two weeks. When I came home, I was unable to care for myself.

Then off I went to Dartmouth, where doctors said the infection was so deep and bad that I could lose my leg. Also, the infection meant they would not be able to operate on my hip. Meanwhile, stents were put into my heart and my leg and a human artery was placed from my groin to my foot. Soon, doctors removed the stitches in my groin by found an infection there.

When they rolled me onto the operating table to reach the wounds on the back of my leg, my hip was dislocated even more.

I was in deep trouble. I was moved to Springfield Health and Rehab in August 2018. Next week I will write about my months there and how I have dealt with it. … to be continued.

Out and about

I enjoyed Mother’s Day at the home of my grandson Ben Bolaski and his wife Sarah. We had a brunch that was also attended by my daughter Jean, her husband Joe and my other grandson Alex and his girlfriend Kathryn. It was great to be together.

This past week has been National Nursing Home Week. We are so lucky to have some great nursing homes here. Hats off to the nurses and LNAs.

The minute the sun peeks out, I sit outside to catch some rays and fresh air.

The memorial service for Marion Munson was held Friday at the North Springfield Baptist Church. Lunch was served afterward.

Keep your eye out for events this summer to honor 100 years of the American Legion. Many events are planned including fireworks in Chester.

Donna Whitney has been visiting her daughter Corey in Virginia. The ladies did some sight-seeing.

Answer to last week’s trivia question: Snow Cats was located at the end of First Avenue and Coach Road.



This week’s trivia question: Where was the American Legion formed some 100 years ago?



Street Talk



What are your plans for Memorial Day weekend?

