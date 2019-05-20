Community & Arts events: May 23 – May 25

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

May 23: Half-price sale begins at Chester-Andover Family Center

On Memorial Day weekend, visit the Chester-Andover Family Center Thrift Shop, at 908 Vermont Route 108 South in Chester, for savings on all clothing, housewares and linens.

The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 and Friday, May 24 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 25.

Everything in the Thrift Shop will be half price. There will be a large variety of summer clothing for men, women and children. New items will go out on the racks every day of the sale, so plan on a three-day extravaganza-shopping spree.

Proceeds from sales help keep the Food Shelf stocked and provide Financial Assistance to Chester and Andover residents experiencing financial difficulties.

When you stop in, ask them about volunteering. One three-hour shift a month will make a difference in their ability to process merchandise donations and keep their racks filled with clean, quality clothing.

For more information, visit its website by clicking here, call 802-875-3236 or visit its Facebook page.

May 24: Modal music masters at Stone Church Arts

The Stone Church Arts hosts Ross Daly and Kelly Thoma at 7:30 p.m. and again at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, May 24 at The Stone Church Chapel at 20 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

The evening will feature original music from the musical traditions of Greece, Turkey, Persia, Afghanistan and South Asia.

The modal music that Ross Daly and Kelly Thoma weave strands from so many parts of the world in gliding, mesmerizing melodies. Tev Stevig and Michael K. Harrist accompany Daly and Thoma.

Admission pricing ranges from $15 to $35. For more information, call 802-460-0110 or visit here.

May 25: Grand opening of Gun Supply of Vermont

Gun Supply of Vermont, a new fully accessible retail space on Route 30 in Bondville, will hold its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 .

The shop, located at 90 VT-30 in Winhall, will hold special sales all day long and great door prizes for 14 lucky winners.

Each visitor will get one free raffle ticket to win a Ruger 1022 and one free raffle ticket to win one of 13 other door prizes.

Drawing to be held at 4 p.m. Need not be present to win. Free gifts for every visitor. Free hot dogs, popcorn, sweets and soft drinks.

Click here for more information.

May 25: Take a challenging hike in Lye Brook Wilderness

On Saturday May 25 meet with members of the Green Mountain Club at 7:30 a.m. at the parking lot for Bistro Henry on Vermont Route 11/30 going west from Manchester Center. Leave cars there and carpool to the Glen Road parking area.

Hike up the Lye Brook Trail, with a round trip side trip to the Lye Brook Falls of 0.8 miles, through the Lye Brook Wilderness to Bourn Pond, 7.5 miles and about 2000 feet elevation change. Continue on the Branch Pond Trail north for 2.7 miles to Long Trail with several hundred feet of up and down, north for a fairly level 1.1 miles on the Long Trail to Prospect Rock and downhill on the Rootville Road, 1.8 miles back to the cars. The total hike distance 14.8 miles.

Because of the distance and difficulty of finding the trail on the Lye Brook Trail for 5 miles, this hike is rated difficult. Once you start you need to stay with the group the entire way.

Bring extra layers (weather could be anywhere from the high 40s to the 80s at this time of year and elevation), raincoat just in case, bug repellent, snack, lunch, fluids, headlamp, wear footwear that can handle wet trail. Registration is required. Contact Keld Alstrup at 802-362-1422 or alstrupkeld@gmail.com to register.

May 25: Magician Bruce Bowey performs at Bromley

n Saturday, May 25, Bruce Bowey, an award-winning family entertainer, performs from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bromley Mountain at 3984 Vermont Route 11 in Peru. He combines magic, ventriloquism, balloon art and humor.

During the afternoon, Magic Brushes will paint masterpieces on children’s faces, hands or cheeks.

For more information, visit www.bromley.com or email info@bromley.com.

May 25: Night of Trivial Pursuit fund-raiser for scholarships held



Chester Rotary holds A Night of Trivial Pursuit at 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 at American Legion Banquet Room at 635 Route Vermont 103 in Chester as a fundraising event for the Ladd Scholarship.

Evening highlights include a basket raffle, cork/wine pull, a 50/50 raffle, cash bar and prizes.

Admission includes an evening of Trivial Pursuit and finger food. Individual walk in admission is $20. For Teams of four to six people admission is $100. Funds raised benefit scholarships for Chester and Andover college-bound students.

For pre-registration, email dnanfeldt@gmail.com.

May 25: ‘Assassination of Jesse James’ screened at Heald Auditorium

The Friends of the Ludlow Auditorium presents The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, at Heald Auditorium at Ludlow Town Hall at 37 South Depot St. in Ludlow.

Rated R, for some strong violence and brief sexual references, the film dramatizes the relationship between Jesse James (Brad Pitt) and Robert Ford (Casey Affleck), focusing on the events that lead up to the killing of James.

Ford grew up idolizing Jesse but after joining Jesse’s gang, he slowly turned against him. What the film conveys is the slow but inevitable decision of Ford to murder Jesse.

The movie is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated. Berkshire Bank provides the popcorn and FOLA supplies water. For information, call 802-228-7239 or visit www.fola.us.

