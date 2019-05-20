To the editor: Chester Tax Grievance Day

To Real Estate Taxpayers in Chester:

On May 15, 2019 the Listers of the Town of Chester issued its “NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS” posted at the Town Hall letting the public know that grievance hearings will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Chester Town Hall.

The primary purpose of the grievance meeting is the discovery of possible error or omission in an abstract /grand list. Taxpayers may grieve the appraisal of their own property, but not that of other taxpayers. For example, they may explain to the Listers’ satisfaction that the acreage used in the parcel is too great, that they are not the true owners of the property, that errors were made in the conduct of the appraisal, or that the value is incorrect or other inaccuracies relating to the property.

Listers may decide to change the abstract/grand list in accord with the taxpayer’s argument, or to leave the entry on the abstract/grand list entry as it was when lodged with the Town Clerk, or make other changes discovered during the time of grievance process.

If you were turned away from the Listers Office last year or if you have not recently reviewed your assessment card, you may want to consider doing so. Consider familiarizing yourself with the process, especially in light of the re-evaluation currently under way for the 2020 Grand List.

Fred Greenwell

Chester