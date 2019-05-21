Boston Mag gives shoutout

to Woodcock Farm

Summer Snow cheese



Weston’s Woodcock Farm Cheese Co.’s Summer Snow cheese got a shoutout from Boston Magazine in its Ultimate Guide to News England’s Cheese Revolution, in which writer Julia Clancy talks about the New England cheese scene, saying that it “is taking over the world.”

One section of the three-part package, headined Cheese Expert Louis Risoli Crafts a New England-Made Sample Platter, calls Summer Snow — a soft, runny cheese — “a seasonal masterpiece.”

If you’ve never eaten any of Woodcock’s cheeses, you’ve missed a treat. You can find Woodcock Farm from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning next Saturday at the West River Farmers Market at Route 100 and 11 in Londonderry . (Try the Timberdoodle and the blues, all are personal favorites.) — Cynthia Prairie

Sharon’s on the Common gets new sign

In February of 2018, we reported that Country on the Common, the eclectic women’s clothing store just off the Green in Chester, would be changing its name to Sharon’s on the Common.

After all, as owner Sharon Baker has pointed out, most people called it Sharon’s anyway.

At the time, she knew getting a new sign would take time. And just this past weekend, she finally unveiled the new sign. Baker had her old sign repainted by Robert Schlieman of Alpine Designs in Chester.

The new sign is black, gold and white because, as Baker says, it will stand out in any season. Her building, she said, will also be painted red with black trim. So be sure to look for the sign on Common Street, right at the entrance to Artisans Alley. Sharon’s address is 80 the Common. — Cynthia Prairie

Weston Playhouse receives $10,000 NEA grant