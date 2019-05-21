Business Ticker Boston Mag gives kudos to Woodcock Farm of Weston; new sign for Sharon's of Chester; Weston Playhouse gets $10,000 NEA grant
Cynthia Prairie | May 21, 2019 | Comments 0
Boston Mag gives shoutout
to Woodcock Farm
Summer Snow cheese
Weston’s Woodcock Farm Cheese Co.’s Summer Snow cheese got a shoutout from Boston Magazine in its Ultimate Guide to News England’s Cheese Revolution, in which writer Julia Clancy talks about the New England cheese scene, saying that it “is taking over the world.”
One section of the three-part package, headined Cheese Expert Louis Risoli Crafts a New England-Made Sample Platter, calls Summer Snow — a soft, runny cheese — “a seasonal masterpiece.”
If you’ve never eaten any of Woodcock’s cheeses, you’ve missed a treat. You can find Woodcock Farm from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning next Saturday at the West River Farmers Market at Route 100 and 11 in Londonderry . (Try the Timberdoodle and the blues, all are personal favorites.) — Cynthia Prairie
Sharon’s on the Common gets new sign
In February of 2018, we reported that Country on the Common, the eclectic women’s clothing store just off the Green in Chester, would be changing its name to Sharon’s on the Common.
After all, as owner Sharon Baker has pointed out, most people called it Sharon’s anyway.
At the time, she knew getting a new sign would take time. And just this past weekend, she finally unveiled the new sign. Baker had her old sign repainted by Robert Schlieman of Alpine Designs in Chester.
The new sign is black, gold and white because, as Baker says, it will stand out in any season. Her building, she said, will also be painted red with black trim. So be sure to look for the sign on Common Street, right at the entrance to Artisans Alley. Sharon’s address is 80 the Common. — Cynthia Prairie
Weston Playhouse receives $10,000 NEA grant
Included in $80 million in grants from the National Endowment for the Arts for 2019, the Weston Playhouse Theatre Company has received a $10,000 Arts Works grant for its new works program, which includes the Weston-Ghostlight New Musical Award and the Fall New Works Festival.
The grant from the NEA will fund Weston’s annual Artists Retreat and a brand-new program, the Vermont 100 Playwright Residency.
Playhouse Executive Artistic Director Susanna Gellert says, “We’re grateful for the National Endowment for the Art’s support of our New Works program and their recognition of Weston Playhouse Theater as a leading arts organization in Vermont and beyond. Thanks to the support of the NEA, we will be able to provide developmental opportunities to the new plays and musicals of tomorrow.”
Weston’s New Works Programs were launched in 2006 and since then has helped dozens of artists create new works for the stage. Enhancement and expansion of the company’s New Works Programs has been made possible with the creation of the year-round, state-of-the-art studio theater at Walker Farm and the vision of the new executive artistic director. — Press release
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Telegraph Ticker
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 30 years. She has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.