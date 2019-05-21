College News

Christopher Armstrong of Chester is one of the members of the Citadel’s Class of 2019 who has accepted a commission as an officer in the U.S. Army commission. He is among the 35 percent of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets of the Class of 2019 who are now officers in all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Patrick Clancy of Springfield is one of nearly three dozen of the Air Force’s newest officers who will come from the South Carolina Corps of Cadets’ Class of 2019.

Armstrong and Clancey participated in the commissioning ceremony Friday, May 3 at the Charleston, S.C., school. Commencement ceremonies for the South Carolina Corps of Cadets are held the day after the commissioning ceremonies.

Nazareth College of Rochester, N.Y., announces that Ainsley Bertone of Springfield has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester. A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on Nazareth’s Dean’s List.