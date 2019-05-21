Derry Select Board agenda for May 23, 2019

The Londonderry Select Board will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 at the Twitchell Building, 100 Old School St. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

4. Roads and Bridges

a. Review Bids and Award Contract for 2019 Road Paving

b. Access permit 2019-04 – Hell’s Peak Road (Hazelton)

5. Adjourn