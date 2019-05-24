Weston’s annual kids’ Fishing Derby set for June 1
The Weston Rod and Gun Club will hold its annual Fishing Derby for children to age 15 on from 7 to 9 a.m. on Saturday June 1.
The event will be held at the Weston Recreation Club on Lawrence Hill Road off of Greendale Road in Weston.
The derby will be held for three age groups:
- 5 and under
- ages 6 to 10 and
- ages 11 to 15.
Prizes will be given and all the children have to do is show up with a fishing pole and bait.
