American Legion, Scout Troop 206 place flags on war vets’ graves

Members of the Chester American Legion Post 67, the Ladies Auxiliary and Boy Scout Troup 206 teamed up on Thursday evening to place American flags on the graves of war veterans throughout Chester in time for Memorial Day weekend.

At Brookside Cemetery on Main Street, Vietnam War veteran Jerry Stewart, first vice president at Post 67 and a former Department of Vermont Commander, helped lead the effort. His wife, Gail Stewart, took these photos to commemorate the event. (Click any photo to launch the gallery.)

The legion will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade to the Green in Chester on Thursday morning May 30. The lineup will begin at North Street Cemetery at 9 a.m. and end with ceremonies on The Green.