Chester Select Board special meeting agenda for May 28, 2019

| May 27, 2019 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda:

1. Citizen Comments

2. Williams River Bridge #28 Response to State Bridge Inspection

3. Approve Noise & Traffic Studies for Gravel Project

4. Executive Session: Gravel Operation
Discuss Attorney-Client communication if needed

5. Adjourn

