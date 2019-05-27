Chester Select Board special meeting agenda for May 28, 2019
The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda:
1. Citizen Comments
2. Williams River Bridge #28 Response to State Bridge Inspection
3. Approve Noise & Traffic Studies for Gravel Project
4. Executive Session: Gravel Operation
Discuss Attorney-Client communication if needed
5. Adjourn
