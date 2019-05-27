Community & Arts events: May 31-June 3

For a full listing of upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph Calendar.

Kinhaven announces Faculty Concert Series

Kinhaven Music School presents a series of five Saturday faculty concerts June 29 through July 27 at 354 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston.

The school hosts an informal gathering before each of their performances from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. in the Dining Hall (across from the Concert Hall). Meet the faculty and Kinhaven co-executive Directors Tony Mazzocchi and Deborah Buck, over a glass of wine and light refreshments, talk about music, and share news about how Kinhaven’s summer is proceeding.

The concerts are free and open to the public. Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. The faculty performance schedule is:

June 29: The First Faculty Concert features the works of Henri Dutilleux (1916–2013), Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791) and Robert Schumann (1810–1856).

July 6: The Second Faculty Concert features the works of Franz Joseph Hadyn (1732–1809), Charles Wuorinen (b. 1938), and Johannes Brahms (1833–1897).

July 13: The Third Faculty Concert features the works of John Hingeston (1606–1688), Paul Taffanel (1844-1908), and Franz Schubert (1797–1828).

July 20: The Fourth Faculty Concert features the works of Gyorgy Ranki (1907–1992), Eric Ewazen (b. 1954), Nicolas Scherzinger (b. 1968) Kinhaven’s composer in residence, and Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840–1893).

July 27: The Fifth Faculty Concert features the works of Dimitri Shostakovich (1906–1975), Joaquín Turina (1882–1949), Darius Milhaud (1892–1974).

Kinhaven Music School is a nonprofit organization located in Weston, whose purpose is to inspire and develop people through the appreciation and practice of high-level participatory music, including chamber, orchestral, and choral.

For more information, call 973-378-5854, email admin@kinhaven.org, or visit www.kinhaven.org and check out The Chester Telegraph calendar of events.

May 31: Van Gogh documentary screened at Stone Church

Stone Church Film presents Vincent van Gogh – A New Way of Seeing, a film by Exhibition on Screen at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 31 in the Chapel at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St., Bellows Falls.

This film provides viewers with the moving and inspiring experience of seeing van Gogh’s iconic masterpieces close-up on the screen and presents new insights and interpretations by specially invited guests, including V. Willem van Gogh, great grandson of Theo van Gogh, and contemporary artist Lachlan Goudie.

Vincent’s illuminating letters to his family and friends are brought to life by dramatization, which puts flesh on the bones of new biography. Recent research questions the many myths surrounding Vincent’s troubled life.

Exhibition on Screen™ is the originator and pioneer of bringing exhibition-based art films to the cinema.

Tickets are $10 and are available in person at Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls, Misty Valley Books in Chester, by phone at 802-460-0110, or online at www.stonechurcharts.org.

June 1: Windborne sings ‘Songs on the Times’

Powerful vocal harmony floods the room as the four Windborne singers present “Song on the Times,” their project of working-class movements for peoples’ rights from the past 400 years, sung for today’s struggles. Windborne will perform these songs live at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 at the Stone Church, Immanuel Episcopal, at 20 Church St., Bellows Falls.

Lynn Mahoney Rowan, Will Thomas Rowan, Lauren Breunig, and Jeremy Carter-Gordon share a vibrant energy onstage – their connection to each other and to the music clearly evident. They educate as they entertain, telling stories about the music and explaining the characteristics and stylistic elements of the traditions in which they sing.

Tickets in advance are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors, and $35 for premium, reserved seats. At the door, prices increase by $5 to $25 general admission, $20 for seniors. Information and advance tickets are available in person at Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls and Misty Valley Books in Chester, by phone at 802-460-0110, and online by clicking here.

June 3: LEGO Club at Whiting Library

Whiting Library’s Lego Club meets every Monday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the library at 117 Main St. in Chester. This program is open to children of all ages.

Creative play with LEGOs can help to develop creativity, encourage problem-solving skills, boost motor development, and support critical thinking. The library provides the LEGOs and DUPLOS, and the builders supply the imagination.

The club is sponsored by a generous donation from Rotary Club of Chester. For more information, call 802-875-2277, or visit www.whitinglibrary.org/children.

