Sunday Artisans Alley Market debuts in Chester

By Cynthia Prairie

It was a perfect sunny and cool Sunday morning for the inaugural opening of the Artisans Alley Market in Chester, conceived by Sharon Baker of Sharon’s on the Common to highlight local, small creators and bring more people into downtown Chester during the weekends.

Seven vendors, selling everything from handmade cutting boards to handcrafted cloth bowls to microgreens, plied their wares to enthusiastic shoppers from here and away on May 26.

Mark Ouellette of Stone House Kettle Corn Co. said he was happy with the brisk business he was doing, selling more than 70 bags by noon. Scott Blair of the Southern Pie Cafe said each week he intends to feature a different local producer that he sells through his cafe right around the corner. This past Sunday he featured CBD products, including candies, from Jubilee Farm in Westminster. And Neomi Graziano of Rivetti Studio and Karie Stevens of Hawk’s Mountain were happy to show customers their handmade jewelry

Baker called the first day “overwhelmingly successful,” and is expecting two or three more new vendors next Sunday.

She said she believes the alleyway has enough space to host up to 15 vendors comfortably. If you are interested in vending at the market, you can reach Baker at 802-875-3000.

The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through Indigenous Peoples Day weekend, Oct. 13. It is located in the alleyway between the Free Range Restaurant and DaVallia Art and Accents on Common Street.

Click any photo to launch the gallery. All photos by Cynthia Prairie.