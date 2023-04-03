Spaghetti fundraiser April 20 to help send CAES kids to Keewaydin

The community is invited to a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St. in Chester, on Thursday, April 20.

All proceeds will be used to help send the 5th- and 6th-grade students at CAES to the Keewaydin Environmental Education Center for a week-long outdoor learning experience in the spring of 2024.

The dinner features spaghetti with homemade meatballs and a delectable sauce; garlic bread, salad and baked goods will also be served. All food will be prepared by staff and parent volunteers, and wait service will be provided by CAES students.

The cost for the dinner is $12 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $6 for kids. Children 3 years of age or younger are free. The family rate is $30. To-go dinners will be available.