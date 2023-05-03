Grace Cottage’s family-friendly 5K set for May 13 In-person and virtual options available

May 03, 2023

The start of the 2022 5K; winner Al Claussen is third from the left.

It’s spring and time to get moving. The Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s Spring into Health 5K begins with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, on the Townshend Common, Common Road.

Entrants can run, walk, roll, stroll or push a baby carriage for this fun, family-friendly event.

Registration is $20 per participant; children younger than 18 years of age are free with signed parent/guardian permission. Click here to register for the online or virtual option.

Second Wind will provide official timing. Last year’s winners were Al Claussen of Townshend, with a time of 18:49, and Kelsey Taddei of Townshend, who finished at 24:44 while pushing two children in a stroller and supervising another next to her on a bicycle.

Click here for more information or call 802-365-9109. All proceeds from this event will benefit healthcare services at Grace Cottage.

