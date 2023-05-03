Grace Cottage’s family-friendly 5K set for May 13 In-person and virtual options available
Entrants can run, walk, roll, stroll or push a baby carriage for this fun, family-friendly event.
Registration is $20 per participant; children younger than 18 years of age are free with signed parent/guardian permission. Click here to register for the online or virtual option.
Second Wind will provide official timing. Last year’s winners were Al Claussen of Townshend, with a time of 18:49, and Kelsey Taddei of Townshend, who finished at 24:44 while pushing two children in a stroller and supervising another next to her on a bicycle.
Click here for more information or call 802-365-9109. All proceeds from this event will benefit healthcare services at Grace Cottage.
