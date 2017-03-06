Amazing gravy: How sweet the sound of satisfied palates

By Jim Bailey

theyankeechef.blogspot.com

Make something healthy for you and sneak veggies in the mouth of even the most finicky of children!

I have done away with the classic roux thickener here, without any loss of flavor.

Perfect for beginners or those in a rush, this gravy should not take more than five minutes from beginning to end and it will be the best gravy you’ll ever have. For an amazingly tasty gravy without fat, simply buy fat free broth.

1 (15-ounce) can low sodium beef or chicken broth*

1 cup frozen mixed vegetables of your choice, thawed

1 tablespoon cornstarch