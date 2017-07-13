VT Attorney General warns of utility scam

The office of the Vermont Attorney General is warning that callers claiming to be from the power company are threatening to disconnect electric service if money is not sent to them immediately.

Some callers may ask where your power meter is located. According to the AG’s office, power companies do not make calls or threats like this. These calls are scams.

If you get one of these calls, hang up the phone. Do not call back or speak with the scammers. The AG’s office urges people to call its office as well as the utility if you are concerned about your service.

If you have lost money to this scam, contact the Attorney General’s office at 800-649-2424 (toll-free in Vermont) or dial 802-656-3183.