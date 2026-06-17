Green Mountain graduates 47 as thunderstorms avoid Chester Photo gallery of an evening to remember
Shawn Cunningham | Jun 17, 2026 | Comments 0
By Shawn Cunningham
© 2026 Telegraph Publishing LLC
In the hour between Edward Elgar and Stevie Nicks, the traditions of graduation unfolded. For the second year running, the senior class selected middle school math teacher Becky Bushey to speak and she honed in on their group personality. Bushey said that while there are all manner of personalities in the class — calm and rowdy, loud and soft spoken, studious and indifferent, silly and serious — they are a class with a quirky indomitable spirit.
They will roast you one moment, then hold the door for you, said Bushey. She added with a wry smile that it would have been no surprise if, after being honored to be chosen as the day’s speaker and written her speech, the class would have then told her “just kidding.”
Bushey encouraged the graduates to continue to be indomitable in the face of adversity and strong in standing up for their ideals.
Salutatorian Ian Bernier spoke of coming to Green Mountain as a freshman, the “new feral kid” from homeschooling. Bernier recounted the support of teachers who made him feel valued while he held on to his “unique and strange self.” He hoped that his classmates would also not be afraid to “let your passions and uniqueness define you.”
“Some of us are athletes. Some are artists. Some are musicians, mechanics, hunters, scientists, entrepreneurs or things we haven’t even discovered yet. The characteristics that make us different are often the things that make use valuable,” he said.
Valedictorian Evangeline Nicholes-Fox took that theme in a slightly different direction, urging the graduates not to compare their life journeys to those of others.
“People are so quick to compare their lives, their accomplishments and failures to those around them. Even now as we decide our next steps the comparisons have begun … it is not said, but the comparisons are being made … predicted for who will be successful and those who will not.”
“We will all reach the same destination eventually, but our journeys up to that point will be unique and our own,” she said.
Graduation awards
Faculty Recognition Award
- Alexis Kubisek
- Em Martin
Alumni Award
- Ella Coleman
Babe Ruth Award
- Sophia Cherubini
- Wyatt Koch
Chester Academy Butler Scholarship
- Anna Bennett
- Violet Haight
- Kord Hinkley
- Jorja McCrea
Chester Academy Medals
- Anna Bennett
- Ev Nicholes-Fox
Chester Academy Gold Pins (received as Juniors)
- Anna Bennett
- Kord Hinkley
- Wyatt Koch
Chester Academy Gold Pins (received at graduation)
- Violet Haight
- Ev Nicholes-Fox
- Colie Roby
Filed Under: Andover • Cavendish • Chester • Education News • Featured • Latest News
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