The newly formed Chester Economic Development Commission is looking for ideas, suggestions and opinions from Chester residents, business owners and visitors to inform strategic planning decisions. To get that information, the commission has posted eight short surveys at chestervermont.net.

The surveys have distinct scopes to generate the most specific and useful information possible. They are:

Business Constraints Survey

What is Chester Missing Survey

Vacationing Visitors Survey

Out-of-State Property Owners Survey

Older Residents Survey

Young Adults & Families Survey

Farmers Survey

Town Employees Survey

Each survey is brief with ample opportunity for written comment. All comments will be read and considered.

Recognizing the need to build a stronger and more vibrant community, the Chester Select Board appointed the Chester Economic Development Commission (CEDC) in December of 2025. The Commission, consisting of four citizen members (Carl Henshaw, Phil Perlah, Bryan Santiago, and Damon Tyler) and three professional members (Bob Flint of the Springfield Regional Development Corporation, Town Manager Julie Hance, and Town Planner Preston Bristow) has been meeting since January of 2026. The first tasks of the CEDC were to create a comprehensive directory of all active businesses in Chester and to gather insights through community surveys to inform strategic planning decisions.

Your voice matters. Please complete one or more surveys and help shape the future of Chester. For more information contact Preston Bristow at preston.bristow@chestervt.gov or at 802-875-2173.

The commission meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and remotely via Zoom.