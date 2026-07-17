Chester Hardware files for bankruptcy
Shawn Cunningham | Jul 17, 2026 | Comments 2
By Shawn Cunningham
© 2026 Telegraph Publishing LLC
The store has not re-opened.
The Telegraph reporting comes from the filings with the Federal Bankruptcy Court for Vermont.
The bankruptcy involves two limited liability companies registered by Demi Keitel of Grafton as the sole owner. Chester Hardware & Mercantile LLC is the actual business, while Opossum Kingdom LLC owns the building and leases it to the store. According to schedules that are part of the filing, Opossum Kingdom has assets of $741,408 and liabilities of $863,203, which includes $698,203 in loans secured by the property. On the other hand, the store has assets of $213,882 — mostly in unsold merchandise — with liabilities of $999,170, including the $698,203 of Opossum Kingdom.
The Telegraph has left a message at the owner’s phone seeking comment.
The real estate debt is considered secured by the property itself. That debt is held by 22nd State Bank of Mobile, Ala., along with the U.S. Small Business Administration, which indicates that the SBA may have guaranteed the loan.
Some of the outstanding creditors include American Express Bank and Chase Bank USA (for credit card payments) and Do It Best Corp. for inventory. Also in the filing is a loan from previous owners Bob and Julie Pollard for $165,000. Julie Pollard had purchased the store in 2000. Under their ownership, the store catered to contractors and DIY homeowners.
It appears that the business has been declining over the past few years. It was purchased from the Pollards in October 2023 and in 2024 it had gross sales of $567,951, according to the filing. The next year the receipts dropped to $444,817 and, for the first half of 2026, the store brought in only $97,357.
The next step is a meeting of the creditors on Aug. 5 held by bankruptcy trustee Raymond Obuchowski. The filing automatically stops certain actions against the debtor and the debtor’s property, according to a notice from the court. The duration of that stay can be limited, but the debtor can request that it be extended.
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Business in Brief • Featured • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (2)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.
I never understood the “makeover”. What was, worked. It felt like someone from “the city” thought they knew better. I feel bad for Bob and Julie – not just for the likely monetary loss, but also for seeing the demise of what they put so much effort into making what this little town needed.
Unfortunate. Nice fella who ran the shop. But between the bolstered Bibens/Ace in Springfield and Aubuchon/Ace in Ludlow, not to mention Ludlow’s Lavalley’s, success was inevitably handicapped at the start.
Fortunately, American capitalism being what it is, we’ll soon see someone’s vision and ambition take fruition to reimagine the site. The possibilities are quite exciting to consider!
Stay tuned.