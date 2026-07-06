To the editor: Malloy has what it takes to serve in Congress

I

am writing this letter in support of Gerald Malloy for U.S. House from Vermont. Gerald graduated from West Point in 1984, served as an active duty field artillery officer and a paratrooper. He served our nation honorably and with distinction for 22 years. He has an MBA from Temple University.

Gerald is an old-fashioned Vermont Republican who I liken to Calvin Coolidge. I have conversed with him at length about the grave issues facing our nation including endless wars, inflation and affordability, our massive national debt, the incredible dangers to our liberties presented by the surveillance state, poverty and homelessness and the bad economic destination we have arrived at. He has heard me loud and clear.

Gerald has an abiding passion for the principles upon which our nation was founded. He will unapologetically defend life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all Vermonters and every American regardless of race, religion, ethnicity or background. Gerald understands we all share a common humanity. He will defend our natural rights enshrined in the Bill of Rights in our Constitution. He will pursue proven economically sound and constitutional solutions to the challenges we face as Vermonters and Americans.

Gerald has the proven character, leadership skills and experience defending our nation that makes him the preferred candidate to represent Vermonters in the United States congress. To learn more about Gerald Malloy’s candidacy, please visit his website by clicking here.

And join me in supporting and voting in the primary election for Republican Gerald Malloy for the U.S. Congress from Vermont. In-person voting for the primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 11 at your local polling station. Absentee ballots can be requested by clicking here.

Stuart Lindberg

Cavendish