To the editor: It’s time to transform or trash the Democratic Party

Despite its imperfections and frustrations, the two-party system has worked in the United States for more than 150 years. It worked because the two major parties were constrained by laws, ethics, precedents and protocols. But no more.

The party currently in control of the White House is lawless and deeply corrupt. And the opposition party, unwilling to evolve in a time of crisis, is all but paralyzed. The only real opposition is a populist one. Organizations like Indivisible, No Kings, May Day, Move On and others have motivated millions to take to the streets, while the Democratic leaders predictably take to the podium to sternly express their outrage.

We need a third party, and a fourth party, and coalitions of independent voters. We need to transform the political landscape in response to the rise in authoritarianism and increasing attacks on human rights and the environment. Those who say it is impossible are ignoring what is right in front of their eyes: The Republican Party has been dramatically transformed by the MAGA movement. It has rejected its historical values and has adopted a comprehensive plan for systematically increasing the power of the wealthy class at the expense of democracy, human rights and the future of the planet.

It is time to transform the Democratic Party — or move beyond it. We do that by demonstrating that there are alternatives to inaction, that there are benefits to boldness and that there are existential reasons to take political risks. If the Democratic Party is unwilling to act aggressively and unequivocally to address core issues like healthcare, human rights, wealth inequality and climate change, then we must build a progressive movement that is willing to do so.

In a time of crisis our loyalty does not belong to a party; our loyalty belongs to principle, policy and conscience.

Robert Nied

Chester