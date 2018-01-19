Weston Liquor Board, Select Board agendas for Jan. 23, 2018

The Liquor Control Board for the Town of Weston will meet at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at Town Office, Lawrence Hill Road, followed at 7:30 p.m. by the Select Board meeting. Below are its agendas.

Liquor Control Board agenda

1. Any Requested Changes to the Liquor Control Board Agenda:

2. Public Comment:

3. First Class License to Malt and Vinous Beverages at the Bryant House Restaurant;

Second Class License to Sell Malt and Vinous Beverages at the Vermont Country Store.

4. New and Old Business:

5. Miscellaneous:

6. Adjourn:

Select Board agenda

1. Any Requested Changes to the Select Board Agenda:

2. Public Comment:

3. Better Connections Grant:

4. Annex Painting:

5. Derry Sled Dogs:

6. SO #2 Payroll, SO #2 Vendors:

7. Review and Approve Minutes:

8. Committee Reports:

9. New and Old Business:

10. Miscellaneous:

11. Adjourn: