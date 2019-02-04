To the editor: Dakin announces write-in campaign for Chester Select Board

I am a write-in candidate for the one year term currently held by Lee Gustafson for the Chester Select Board at the election to be held on Town Meeting Day, March 5, 2019. Lee Gustafson is running for a three year term.

Serving my town as a member of the Chester Select Board will give me the opportunity to work with and listen to town citizens, our municipal employees and many active folks about how we can continue to keep Chester a town attractive to families, businesses and visitors.

My family and I have lived in Chester for more than 40 years. It’s where we raised our three children, participated in community activities and worked hard to provide opportunities for all in our small rural town. I previously served several years as a member of the Chester Select Board and recently stepped back from the state legislature after serving three terms representing Chester, Andover, Baltimore and N. Springfield in Montpelier.

As you vote on Town Meeting Day, please write in my name – Leigh Dakin — for the one-year term for Select Board that has no candidate listed on the Chester town paper ballot. If you have questions, please call me at 802-875-3456 or email me at leighdakin@gmail.com.

Thank you for your support.

Leigh Dakin

Chester