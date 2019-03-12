Dr. Sandra Pinkham, 77, a cadmium researcher who was family’s ‘ray of sunshine’

Sandra M. Pinkham, M.D., died Thursday March 7, 2019 at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. She was 77.

Dr. Pinkham was born on Jan. 14, 1942 to F. Rolf and Lillie (Westberg) Morral.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son David A. Stewart.

Mrs. Pinkham is survived by her husband Galen T. Pinkham of Grafton, Vt.; and her daughter Julia A. Pinkham, who now manages Pinkham Medical Systems, and her son Richard E. Pinkham and his partner Renata Pelicicio of New York City.

She is also survived by her brothers and their spouses Frank R. and Linda J. (Backus) Morral of La Jolla, Calif., and John E. and Dorothy (Chambers) Morral of Columbus; her sisters and their spouses Ann I. and John M. Sandor of Richmond, Calif., and Harriet E. and James G. Perkins III of Columbus. Mrs. Pinkham also leaves grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, uncles and aunts in the United States and around the world in England, Spain and Sweden.

Her family says, “We have lost a ray of sunshine and the world has lost an exceptional expert on cadmium.”

Sister-in-law Dorothy Morral called Dr. Pinkham “the most welcoming and accepting person I have ever met. She loved to have parties for her friends and family and would greet everyone at the door with a big smile and open arms. She seemed to find great joy in serving delicious, albeit sometimes inventive food and decorating her house for the holidays.” She called Dr. Pinkham “an intellectual person of many talents and perpetual optimism. She was a caring and attentive doctor, much loved by her patients. A voracious reader and researcher, she had an awe-inspiring memory that never failed her. … It is difficult to say goodbye.”

Dr. Pinkham especially enjoyed collaborating on cadmium research with Dr. Richard K. Miller and colleagues at the School of Medicine in Rochester, N.Y. And she so much appreciated the support of friends like Evie Pappas and Constance Bird, who helped her continue seeing patients for 14 months after receiving her cancer diagnosis in December of 2017.

The last joys she had to give up were helping her patients and being able to read with her granddaughter. Raise your hand if you’ve had your ear pricked for a drop of blood for her dark-field microscope. Did she suggest a hair analysis? Did she help you study your DNA with nutrahacker? Take two minutes of quiet and see if you can remember a story you could share about “Dr. Sandy.”

A service of memory will be held at First Community Church in Grandview, Ohio, at 10 a.m. Saturday March 30, 2019.

In lieu of flowers please consider listening more deeply to those who are still alive. Always try to remember her by paying it forward.

“In the beginning of time, the skies were filled with flying elephants. The stars you see at night are the unblinking eyes of sleeping elephants, who sleep with one eye open to best keep watch over us. ” Photographer Gregory Colbert

“I think of the Dalai Lama as a doctor of the mind offering medicine and specific counsel and cures in the way a great doctor would.”

Pico Iyer