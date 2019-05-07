Andover Select Board agenda for May 13
The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 13 at Town Office, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from April 22nd meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business: A. Update from Town Health Officer; B. Upcoming Tax sale; C. Discussion about use of Boone Road
6. Old Business:
7. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report – paving grant discussion; B. Excess Weight Permits
8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 5/27/2019, 6:30 p.m.
