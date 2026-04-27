Chester GOP to hold ‘Turn Vermont Red’ candidate event
Press release | Apr 27, 2026 | Comments 0
You’ll hear from conservative voices as well as candidates for U.S. House, Windsor County Senate and House of Representatives and Windsor County sheriff, as well as from some in Vermont media.
Doors open at 12:30 p.m.; the event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets for the event are $25 and will be available at the door. Light appetizers and cash bar will be available.
Speakers will be giving short speeches to allow time at the end for a social where guests can talk with speakers individually. The Chester GOP will be raffling wooden flags. Raffle tickets are available now or at the door for $5 each or 5 for $20. The Shrewsbury and Springfield GOPs will be raffling off guns as well. “Turn Vermont Red” signs will be available for purchase at the event.
For more information, contact Chester.vtgop@gmail.com or Roy Spaulding 802-558-2579.
*This is a venue change.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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