A sticky and sweet bowl of protein

My inspiration? Simply wishing for summer to hurry and get here.

Someone told me the other day that summer will be on a Friday this year, but I was hoping it would be at least on a weekend day. This recipe is filling without any fat and it tastes identical to that caramel apple on a stick, but much easier to eat.

2 1/2 cups apple cider or juice

1 1/2 cups rolled oats

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup fat free evaporated milk

1 Granny smith apple, peeled, cored and diced

3 tablespoons apple jelly

3 tablespoons brown sugar

Place apple cider and oats in a medium saucepan.* Place on stove top and turn on to medium heat. Stir frequently while cooking 5 minutes, or until creamy.

Meanwhile, make topping by adding brown sugar, milk, apple , apple jelly and brown sugar to another saucepan over medium high heat. Stirring occasionally, cook until apples have softened and sauce is a medium brown color, about 5 minutes.

To serve, ladle cooked oatmeal into 2 serving bowls and top with equal amounts of apple topping on each. Serve immediately.

* This makes a very creamy oatmeal dish. For a dryer, denser and bulkier bowl of cereal, add the oatmeal into boiling apple cider and cook according to directions above.