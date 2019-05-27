A sticky and sweet bowl of protein
By Jim Bailey
My inspiration? Simply wishing for summer to hurry and get here.
Someone told me the other day that summer will be on a Friday this year, but I was hoping it would be at least on a weekend day. This recipe is filling without any fat and it tastes identical to that caramel apple on a stick, but much easier to eat.
2 1/2 cups apple cider or juice
1 1/2 cups rolled oats
1/3 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup fat free evaporated milk
1 Granny smith apple, peeled, cored and diced
3 tablespoons apple jelly
3 tablespoons brown sugar
Place apple cider and oats in a medium saucepan.* Place on stove top and turn on to medium heat. Stir frequently while cooking 5 minutes, or until creamy.
Meanwhile, make topping by adding brown sugar, milk, apple , apple jelly and brown sugar to another saucepan over medium high heat. Stirring occasionally, cook until apples have softened and sauce is a medium brown color, about 5 minutes.
To serve, ladle cooked oatmeal into 2 serving bowls and top with equal amounts of apple topping on each. Serve immediately.
* This makes a very creamy oatmeal dish. For a dryer, denser and bulkier bowl of cereal, add the oatmeal into boiling apple cider and cook according to directions above.
About the Author: Jim Bailey is a third generation Yankee Chef, New England food historian and newspaper columnist. His first cookbook, simply titled The Yankee Chef, has been published. He welcomes all feedback, questions or comments at theyankeechef@aol.com.
