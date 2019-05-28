Chester Alumni Day Parade coming together

Preparation for the Chester High School/GMUHS Alumni Day Parade — to be held in downtown Chester on Saturday, June 8 — is in full swing.

Many classes have been busy building floats for the event in hopes of beating out the Class of 1983 for first place. And everyone from the community, including alumni, businesses and local families, is invited to participate.

The parade will line up at Elm Street at 10 a.m. June 8 and kick off at 11, ending at Cobleigh Field.

This year’s parade is sure to entertain all, so grab a lawn chair and find a prime spot along Main Street in Chester. You’ll see some old favorites and new participants that we hope will make this an annual event. Following the parade will be a bar-be-que at the American Legion on Route 103 south.

There’s still time if any class or group would like to participate. For those interested in joining along please contact our new parade chairman, Angela Newman-Luman, at 802-342-8243.