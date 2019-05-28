PEOPLE Pajala, Olsen talk politics?; Chester's Hannah Gustafson in title role in 'Snow Queen' at Paramount
Chester’s Hannah Gustafson stars in ‘Snow Queen’ at Paramount
Hannah Gustafson of Chester will be dancing the title role of the Snow Queen when the Vermont Center for Dance Education will perform The Snow Queen on Sunday, June 9 at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland. Shows are at 1 and 6 p.m.
Gustafson is a 2016 graduate of the VCDE and continues her dance education there. Gustafson also is a teacher’s assistant with classes of 2- to 6-year-olds. “I’m super honored that Stefy (Nardia) picked me for that role. It is a lot of hard work paying off,” Gustafson said.
As for the future, Gustafson said, “I plan to continue to teach at VCDE and maybe open my own studio in Chester.”
The cast of over 60 dancers is made up of local dance talent from the school, including two other alumnae who will take the stage.
This family friendly event is suitable for all ages,The Snow Queen will be enhanced by costumes that have been especially made for the lead characters in the school’s recently built costume shop.
Tickets are $15 to $25 and can be purchased online at paramountvt.org, by phone at 775-0903 and at the box office.
The Vermont Center for Dance Education was founded in 2011 by Stefania Nardi and is located in Rutland, at 217G, Woodstock Ave. Nardi is a graduate of the National Academy of Dance in Rome, Italy. and is certified to teach the American Ballet Theatre National Training Curriculum from pre-primary through level seven, as well as Progressing Ballet Technique.
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 30 years. She has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
