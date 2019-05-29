College News

The following students were named to the Dean’s List of the University of Vermont, located in Burlington.

Elizabeth Adams, Riley Karl and Allyssa McCutcheon all of Chester ;

and ; Johanna McDonald of Londonderry ;

; Raymond Albanese Jr. of Ludlow ; and

; and Danielle Marasa of Springfield.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Alecia Rokes of Andover has been awarded Dean’s List status at Lehigh University, located in Bethlehem, Penn., for the spring 2019 semester. Dean’s List status is awarded to students who earn a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.