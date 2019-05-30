Grafton Select Board agenda for June 3
The Select Board meeting for the Town of Grafton will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 3 at the Grafton Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.
1. Adopt Agenda
2. Approve Minutes: May 20, 2019 and Special Meeting, May 27, 2019
3. Warrants, as signed, presented to Selectboard
4. Highway Report
5. LT8 –
- Status as a Town Highway that is designated Legal Trail
- Hayden Lake etal. Request and discussion
- Chester Rd culvert – relining
6. LTs signage – erect signs on all or none
7. Walker Bridge
8. Town Plan – Reminder for June 10th
9. Sheriff Department Contract
10. Audit Contract with Sullivan Powers
11. Public Comment
12. Other Business
13. Date of Next Meeting Public Hearing on Town Plan June 10, 2019 @ Grafton Garage @ 6:00 PM. Next Regular Meeting June 17, 2019 @ Town garage @ 6:00PM
14. Adjourn
