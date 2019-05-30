TRSU board agenda for June 6, 2019
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board of Directors will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, at the band room of the Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main St. in Ludlow. Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
a. May 02, 2019 Regular Meeting
b. May 16, 2019 Special Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. TRAINING:
a. Open Meeting Law, Sue Ceglowski, VSBA
VI. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VII. OLD BUSINESS:
a. Personnel Handbook (Revised)
b. Meeting Location
VIII. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Appoint Second Signer
b. eFinance Plus – Update
IX. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
X. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:
a. TBD
XI. ADJOURNMENT:
