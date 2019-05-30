TRSU board agenda for June 6, 2019

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union Board of Directors will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, at the band room of the Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main St. in Ludlow. Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:

a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

a. May 02, 2019 Regular Meeting

b. May 16, 2019 Special Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. TRAINING:

a. Open Meeting Law, Sue Ceglowski, VSBA

VI. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VII. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Personnel Handbook (Revised)

b. Meeting Location

VIII. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Appoint Second Signer

b. eFinance Plus – Update

IX. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

X. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA:

a. TBD

XI. ADJOURNMENT: