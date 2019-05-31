Chester Select Board agenda for June 5, 2019
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Selectboard Minutes from May 15, 2019 Meeting and Special Selectboard Meeting from May 29, 2019
2. Citizen Comments
3. Old Business
4. Information Booth Sewer Connection; Naomi Johnson
5. Marketing Plan Presentation
6. Sewer Plant Road Name Change Request
7. Review Academy Lease
8. Continue Review of Town Plan
9. Tax Anticipation Note
10. Appoint Fire Warden
11. Sign Bond Bank Documents
12. Announce Location of Board Meetings during Town Hall Renovation
13. Application for Special Event; Smokeshire Design
14. New Business/ Next Agenda:Sign Cemetery Deed
15. Executive Session; Cell Tower Leases
16. Executive Session; Interview for DRB position
17. Appoint DRB member
18. Executive Session; Begin Town Manager Search
19. Adjourn
