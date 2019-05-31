Chester Select Board agenda for June 5, 2019

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Selectboard Minutes from May 15, 2019 Meeting and Special Selectboard Meeting from May 29, 2019

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Information Booth Sewer Connection; Naomi Johnson

5. Marketing Plan Presentation

6. Sewer Plant Road Name Change Request

7. Review Academy Lease

8. Continue Review of Town Plan

9. Tax Anticipation Note

10. Appoint Fire Warden

11. Sign Bond Bank Documents

12. Announce Location of Board Meetings during Town Hall Renovation

13. Application for Special Event; Smokeshire Design

14. New Business/ Next Agenda:Sign Cemetery Deed

15. Executive Session; Cell Tower Leases

16. Executive Session; Interview for DRB position

17. Appoint DRB member

18. Executive Session; Begin Town Manager Search

19. Adjourn