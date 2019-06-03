College News

The following area students graduated from the University of Vermont, in Burlington, during commencement ceremonies on May 19:

David Bryant of Springfield, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Melanie Drummond of South Londonderry, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Engineering.

Jordan Harmon of Londonderry, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychological Science.

Emma Hoser of Chester, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology.

Corrina Johnson of Springfield, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Movement Sciences.

Allyssa McCutcheon of Chester, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.

Caitlin Merrill of Londonderry, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Science & Disorders.

Magnolia Penkoff of South Londonderry, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Global Studies.

Henry Rackear of Londonderry, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology.

Evan Reilly of West Townshend, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

Olivia Reilly of West Townshend, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.

Abigail Schmidt of Ludlow, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Science & Disorders.

Keegan Sheere of Chester, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Phoebe Tucker of Ludlow, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Studies.

The following students have been named to the spring 2019 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.