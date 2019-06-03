College News
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 03, 2019 | Comments 0
The following area students graduated from the University of Vermont, in Burlington, during commencement ceremonies on May 19:
David Bryant of Springfield, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Melanie Drummond of South Londonderry, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Engineering.
Jordan Harmon of Londonderry, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychological Science.
Emma Hoser of Chester, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology.
Corrina Johnson of Springfield, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Movement Sciences.
Allyssa McCutcheon of Chester, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.
Caitlin Merrill of Londonderry, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Science & Disorders.
Magnolia Penkoff of South Londonderry, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Global Studies.
Henry Rackear of Londonderry, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology.
Evan Reilly of West Townshend, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
Olivia Reilly of West Townshend, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
Abigail Schmidt of Ludlow, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Science & Disorders.
Keegan Sheere of Chester, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Phoebe Tucker of Ludlow, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Studies.
The following students have been named to the spring 2019 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.
- Hannah Sheere of Chester and
- Nora Bright of Athens
Filed Under: College News • Education News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and full last name required. No aliases accepted.